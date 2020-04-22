Moore Kuehn Encourages MINI, TCBI, FG, and FSB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits for shareholders of these companies:

Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ: MINI)

A registration statement was filed with the SEC regarding WillScott's acquisition of Mobile Mini. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive only 2.405 shares of WillScott per share owned. The investigation concerns whether Mobile Mini's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI)

Texas Capital has agreed to be acquired by Independent Bank Group. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Texas Capital will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank per share owned.

FGL Holdings ( NYSE: FG )

A registration statement was filed with the SEC regarding Fidelity National's acquisition of FGL, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of FGL will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National per share owned.

Franklin Financial Network ( NYSE: FSB)

A registration statement filed with the SEC regarding FB Financial's acquisition of Franklin Financial. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash per share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

