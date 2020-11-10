Moore Kuehn Encourages NAV, ELY, CIT, and ALSK Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Navistar International Corporation (NASDAQ: NAV)

Navistar has agreed to be acquired by Traton SE. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Navistar will receive $44.50 per share.

Callaway Golf Company ( NYSE: ELY)

Callaway Golf has agreed to merge with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the proposed transaction, Callaway will issue 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders, with Callaway owning approximately 51.5% of the combined company.

CIT Group, Inc. ( NYSE: CIT)

CIT Group has signed an agreement to merge with First Citizens BancShares. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of CIT will receive 0.0620 of a share First Citizens' class A common for every share owned.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of GCM Grosvenor. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Alaska Communications will receive $3.00 per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

