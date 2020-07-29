Moore Kuehn Encourages ONDK, OTEL, MJCO, and GSB Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities litigation law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

On Deck Capital, Inc. ( NYSE: ONDK)

On Deck has agreed to be acquired by Enova International. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of On Deck will receive $0.12 per share in cash and 0.092 shares of Enova for every share owned.

Otelco has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Otelco will receive $11.75 for every share owned.

Majesco ( NASDAQ: MJCO)

Majesco has agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LP. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Majesco will receive $13.10 for every share owned.

GlobalSPACE has agreed to be acquired by HelpSystems, LLC. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of GlobalSPACE will receive $9.50 for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

