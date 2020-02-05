Moore Kuehn Encourages OPB, SMRT, CYOU, and WAAS Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)

Opus Bank has agreed to be acquired by Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI). Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Opus will receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier for every share of Opus owned.

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT)

Stein Mart has agreed to be acquired by Kingswood Capital Management. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Stein Mart will receive $0.90 for every share of Stein Mart owned.

Changeyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU)

Changeyou has agreed to be acquired by Sohu.com Limited. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Changeyou will receive $5.40 for every share of Changeyou owned.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS)

AquaVenture has agreed to be acquired by Culligan. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of AquaVenture will receive $27.10 for every share of AquaVenture owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star New York City-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC