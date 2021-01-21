Moore Kuehn encourages student loan borrowers harmed by American Education Services or the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency to contact law firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, a class action law firm located in downtown New York City, seeks student loan borrowers who may have had loans improperly serviced by American Education Services "(AES") or the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency ("PHEAA").

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether AES or PHEAA violated consumer financial laws or common laws, causing substantial harm to borrowers whose loans they serviced.

Loan servicers, like AES and PHEAA, have been under fire for misapplying payments, erroneous accounting, practices with respect to advising federal student loan borrowers on Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and other performance problems. Last year, another student loan servicer settled a class action which alleged the servicer systematically misdirected borrowers into student loan repayment and forbearance programs instead of a loan forgiveness program.

Have you had a difficult experience with your student loan servicer, specifically AES or PHEAA? Whether you are seeking student loan forgiveness or simply paying off student loans, make sure you know your rights. Not knowing them potentially can cost your hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, due to mistakes or incorrect information.

If your rights have been violated, Moore Kuehn has extensive experience handling litigation with loan servicers and can help get the relief you deserve. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek monetary damages for individual plaintiffs, class wide monetary damages, or equitable relief, like training and other reforms to compel performance and adherence to servicer guidelines.

Borrowers who want to discuss their rights should contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free.

Moore Kuehn is New York City-based law firm representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to https://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-consumer-protection-litigation/.

