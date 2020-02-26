Moore Kuehn Encourages WPX, SORL, AXE, CSS, and TGE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WPX has agreed to purchase Felix Energy Holdings II, LLC for $2.5 billion, consisting of $900 million in cash and 152,963,671 shares of WPX.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL)

SORL has agreed to be acquired by Ruili International. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of SORL will receive $4.72 for every share of SORL owned.

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE)

Anixter International has agreed to be acquired by WESCO International. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Anixter will receive $70.00 in cash, 0.2937 shares of WESCO common stock, and 0.6356 depositary share for every share of Anixter owned.

CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS)

CSS Industries has agreed to be acquired by IG Design Group Americas. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of CSS will receive $9.40 for every share of CSS owned.

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE)

TGE has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of TGE will receive $22.45 or every share of TGE owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

