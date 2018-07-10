Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Against Papa John's International, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA). Interested shareholders should contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that the Company's founder, John Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018. On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. Later that day, Papa John's announced Schnatter's resignation as chairman of the Company's board. Then, on July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled "The Inside Story of Papa John's Toxic Culture." Citing "interviews with 37 current and former Papa John's employees - including numerous executives and board members," the Forbes article reported that "Schnatter's alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements." On this news, Papa John's stock price fell $2.60, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018. Papa John's has already formed a special committee to terminate Mr. Schnatter's Founder Agreement.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:



Moore Kuehn, PLLC



Justin Kuehn, Esq.



30 Wall Street, 8th Floor



New York, New York 10005



jkuehn@moorekuehn.com



(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.moorekuehn.com

