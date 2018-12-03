Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of The Boeing Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). On November 12, 2018 the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash." In the 11 days after publication of the Wall Street Journal Article, Boeing's stock price fell a total of $44.71 per share, or roughly 12.5%, to close at $312.32 per share on November 23, 2018.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Boeing insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

