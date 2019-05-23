Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Wieland-Werke AG ("Wieland"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Global Brass will receive $44.00 in cash for each share of Global Brass common stock they own.

If you own common stock of Global Brass and purchased before April 10, 2019, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

