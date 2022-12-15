Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Berry Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. 

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Berry insiders caused the company to (i) materially overstate its operational efficiency and stability; (ii) Berry's operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company's productivity and increase costs; (iii) the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company's revenues; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you currently own BRY and purchased in 2018 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost to you.  Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

