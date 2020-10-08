Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of BTU, CACC or WRTC to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

The Company failed to implement adequate safety controls at the North Goonyella mine to prevent the risk of a spontaneous combustion event and that the Company failed to follow its own safety procedure. As a result, the North Goonyella mine was at a heightened risk of shutdown. The truth about safety practices was revealed when, on September 28, 2018, a fire erupted at the mine, forcing Peabody to suspend operations indefinitely. On this news, Peabody shares fell $5.54 per share, or 13.4%.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC)

The Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

The Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; as a result, public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you own BTU, CACC or WRTC please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

