Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of CORT and CACC to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)



(1) that the company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) that the company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) that the company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) that the company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; and (5) that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny. U.S. District Court Judge Lucy H. Koh denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against Corcept and certain insider defendants.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC)



(1) the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; and (4) Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers. On September 1, 2021 , the Company announced that it agreed to pay over $27 million to settle litigation brought against it by the Massachusetts Attorney General.

