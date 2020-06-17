Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of CXDC or KLXE to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company agreed to be acquired by Faith Dawn Limited. Pursuant to the merger agreement, China XD Plastics Company's stockholders will receive $1.20 in cash for each share of China XD Plastics Company common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether China XD Plastics Company's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ: KLXE)

KLX Energy has agreed to be acquired by Quintana Energy Services. A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC, which may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Quintana will receive 0.4884 shares of KLX for every share owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

