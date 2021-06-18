Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of FREQ, ACRX, or OCGN to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Frequency, Inc. (FREQ)

The company or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frequency's development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled "FX-322" was not producing the results desired by Frequency; (2) FX-322's ongoing clinical study was not as positive as Frequency portrayed it; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

The company or its officers and directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, the Company had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

The company or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA; (2) the Company would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

