Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of IDEX, JCOM, or GEO to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX)

Investors Affected: holders since on or before March 19, 2020

(i) Ideanomics' MEG Center in Qingdao was not "a one million square foot EV expo center"; (ii) the Company had been using doctored or altered photographs of the purported MEG Center in Qingdao; (iii) the Company's electric vehicle business in China was not performing nearly as strong as Ideanomics had represented; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM)

Investors Affected: holders since on or before October 4, 2015

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that J2 Global had, among other things: (i) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (ii); utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (iii) failed to disclose a lack of board independence. Following the release of the Hindenburg Research report, shares of the company's stock fell $6.29 per share, or over 9% in value, to close on June 30, 2020 at $63.21 per share.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)

Investors Affected: holders since on or before February 27, 2020

(i) GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (ii) those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company's halfway houses to significant health risks; and (iii) accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm.

