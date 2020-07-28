Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of LOPE, HBB, or CONN to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)

(1) Grand Canyon University ("GCU") is not a proper non-profit organization as it remains under the control of Grand Canyon; (2) Grand Canyon is not be a third-party service provider to GCU but does continue to effectively operate the entity; (3) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU; and (4) GCU functions as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon is able to funnel expenses and costs for a disproportionate amount of revenue, inflating Grand Canyon's finances.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ( NYSE: HBB )

(1) Hamilton Beach had inadequate procedures and controls over financial reporting; (2) Hamilton Beach's accounting included irregularities with the timing of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as misconduct with respect to the certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary; (3) Hamilton Beach could not accurately attest to its financial results, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; and (4) Hamilton Beach's public statements were false.

(1) Conn's had an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn's was likely to record an increase to its provision for debts; (3) Conn's made certain underwriting adjustments, (4) Conn's same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) defendants' positive statements about Conn's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

