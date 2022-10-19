Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Nektar Therapeutics to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. The investigation concerns potential self-dealing. Shareholders may be entitled to damages and corporate governance reforms.

If you own NKTR please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected]. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

