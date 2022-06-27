Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Plug Power Inc. to Contact Law Firm

***Please contact only if you acquired shares before November 9, 2020

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

(1) Plug Power would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) Plug Power was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) certain officers or directors made substantial Plug Power stock sales while in possession of material nonpublic information.

Plug Power has now acknowledged that its financial results beginning with fiscal year 2018 were incorrect and need to be restated. Investors in Plug Power who have lost money should contact Moore Kuehn

On March 16, 2021, Plug Power announced that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020 due to errors in accounting and in particular how non-cash items were being calculated. On this news, PLUG shares fell 10% in extended market trading. On March 2, 2021, the Company announced that it would not be able to timely file its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020 because it was completing a "review and assessment of certain costs with regards to classification between Research and Development versus Costs of Goods Sold, the recoverability of right of use assets associated with certain leases, and certain internal controls over those and other areas." Plug Power further stated that it "is possible that one or more of these items may result in charges or adjustments to current and/or prior period financial statements." The market was stunned by this development, with shares falling 7% on March 2, 2021, and continuing to fall approximately 19.4% over three consecutive trading sessions to close at just $39.30 per share on March 5, 2021.

If you own Plug Power or PLUG please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

[email protected]

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC