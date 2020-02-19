Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of PRU, BOX, and SIX to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to whether insiders, as alleged in federal securities lawsuits, caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)

(1) that the Company's reserve assumptions failed to account for adversely developing mortality experience in its Individual Life business segment; (2) that the Company was not over-reserved, but instead, its reported reserves, particularly for the Individual Life business segment, were insufficient to satisfy its future policy benefits liabilities; and (3) that the Company had materially understated its liabilities and overstated net income as a result of flawed assumptions in calculating mortality experience.

(1) Box was unable to close large deals within the quarter; (2) Box's revenue would be materially impacted; and (3) positive statements about Box's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX)

(1) the delays of park develop in China with Riverside were not "short-term" and were material in the context of long-term opportunity; and (2) Riverside was in severe financial distress and did not have the resources to timely complete its projects with Six Flags.

