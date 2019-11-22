Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of SRC Energy, Inc. (SRCI), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN), and Arotech Corporation (ARTX) to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to merger and acquisition agreements.

SRC Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SRCI)

SRC Energy, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by PDC Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SRC shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.158 PDC shares for each share of SRC common stock, representing an implied value of $3.99 per share based on the PDC closing price as of August 23, 2019.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by Alexion. The initial consideration of approximately $930 million, or $6.30 per share of Achillion common stock, will be funded with cash on hand. As part of the acquisition, Alexion will also be acquiring the cash currently on Achillion's balance sheet.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX)

Arotech Corporation announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. under which the affiliate will acquire all outstanding shares of Arotech common stock for $3.00 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately $80.8 million.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

