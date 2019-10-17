Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN), Ecology & Environmental, Inc. (EEI), Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL), and Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' entry into merger agreements:

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN)

Milacron has agreed to be acquired by Hillenbrand, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Milacron will receive $11.80 and 0.1612 shares of Hillenbrand for every share of Milacron stock owned.

Ecology & Environmental, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI)

Ecology & Environmental has agreed to be acquired by WSP Global, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Ecology & Environmental will receive $15.00 in cash and a special dividend up to $0.50 in chase for every share of Ecology & Environmental stock owned.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Pivotal Software has agreed to be acquired by VMware, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Pivotal will receive $15.00 for every share of Pivotal Software stock owned.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA)

Dova may be sold to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dova will receive an upfront payment for $27.50 per share in cash and one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right to an additional $1.50 per share in cash upon regulatory approval of DOPTELET.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of MCRN, EEI, PVTL, and DOVA 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.moorekuehn.com

