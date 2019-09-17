Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Oritani Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: ORIT), Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK), and Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' merger agreements:

Oritani Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: ORIT)

Oritani Financial has agreed to be acquired by Valley National Bancorp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each Oritani share they own.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft has agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholder, Wesco shareholders would receive $11.05 per share in cash.

Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK)

Carbon Black has agreed to be acquired by VMware. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Carbon Black shareholders will receive $26 a share for a total enterprise value of $2.1 billion

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI)

Gannet has agreed to be acquired by GateHouse Media. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Gannet shareholders will receive $6.25 in cash and 0.5427 of a New Media share for each Gannett share they own.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of ORIT, WAIR, CBLK, GCI:

(1) acted to maximize shareholder value, (2) failed to disclose material information, or (3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders to contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245 or (203) 650-0415. There is no cost or obligation to you.

