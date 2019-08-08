Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Vical Incorporated (VICL), ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV), PCM, Inc. (PCMI), WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE), and Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Investors to Contact Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims involving the directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the following companies' entry into merger agreements:

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL)

Vical has agreed to be acquired by Brickell Biotech. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Vical will only own 40% on the combined company.

ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASV)

ASV has agreed to be acquired by Yanmar Holdings Co. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of ASV will receive $7.05 cash for every share of ASV stock owned.

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

PCM has agreed to be acquired by Insight Enterprises, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of PCM will receive $35.00 cash for every share of PCM stock owned.

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE)

WageWorks has agreed to be acquired by HealthEquity. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of WageWorks will receive $51.35 cash for every share of WageWorks stock owned.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

Acacia has agreed to be acquired by Cisco Systems. Under the terms of the proposed transaction shareholders of Acacia will receive $70.00 cash for every share of Acacia stock owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of VICL, ASV, PCMI, WAGE, and ACIA 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

