Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association - Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association ("Moorestown VNA") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of its patients. Moorestown VNA has sent letters to the potentially impacted patients to notify them about this incident and to provide resources to assist them.

On March 19, 2020, Moorestown VNA was notified by Crossroads Technologies, a vendor who provides data hosting, that they had experienced a ransomware attack, and that after conducting an investigation, they believed that Moorestown VNA's patient database was accessible by the ransomware attacker. Moorestown VNA began an investigation to determine what patients' information may have been stored in the impacted data base so that notification could be sent to any potentially impacted individuals. The information that may have been accessible by the ransomware attacker includes patient names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, patient ID numbers, and medical records.

Moorestown VNA takes the security of all patient information very seriously and has been informed by Crossroads Technologies that they have deployed monitoring tools on their systems, reset password, and notified the FBI. The notification letters Moorestown VNA sent to potentially affected individuals also include information about steps that individuals can take to protect their information.

Moorestown VNA has established a toll-free call center to answer any questions about the incident and address related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time at 1-866-377-0067. In addition, while Moorestown VNA is not aware of the misuse of any information as a result of this incident, out of an abundance of caution, Moorestown VNA is also providing twelve (12) months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to the impacted individuals. Moorestown VNA has also notified the three major consumer reporting agencies about the incident.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Moorestown VNA, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

