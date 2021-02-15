Mooresville Auto Repair Center Two Fingers Automotive Prepares for a Busy 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawn Goodrich, the owner and founder of the Mooresville, North Carolina auto repair center Two Fingers Automotive, is pleased to announce that he expects 2021 will be a very busy year for his company.

As Goodrich noted, he and his team were happy to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and are now focusing on how they can make 2021 one of the best years possible for the auto repair company.

"In 2021, we're looking forward to bringing you the same great service with the personalized touch you've come to expect from us for all your car care needs," Goodrich noted, adding that he has enjoyed providing outstanding service to his valued customers for more than 25 years.

"We've hired additional staff who are trained and certified to the highest possible level to make sure our customers continue to get the excellent results we take such pride in."

As for how Two Fingers Automotive can help their customers with their automotive needs, Goodrich said they offer a wide variety of services for all types of vehicles.

Whether people have a "check engine" light on their dashboard, a broken taillight or an engine that has seized up, Goodrich and his talented team of mechanics can handle it. From headlight to tailpipe and from the roof to the tires, the ASE-certified technicians are able to work on a wide variety of makes and models.

Two Fingers Automotive can also service vehicles that have a manual transmission—this includes antique and specialty cars.

And when a car is ready for an oil change, customers can rest assured that the friendly and experienced team at Two Fingers Automotive will use high-performance, long-wearing synthetic oil that is great for the engine and the environment.

About Two Fingers Automotive:

At Two Fingers Automotive, they offer a wide variety of automotive services, including inspections, diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance for all makes and models of cars and light trucks in Mooresville, North Carolina. For more information, please visit https://2fingersautomotive.com/.

Two Fingers Automotive

465 S. Broad St

Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 230-4678

