Mooresville NC "We Buy Houses" Company is Still Buying Property During the Covid-19 Pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2004, Property Solutions, LLC has been buying houses with private funds, and closing fast. Having relocated from Michigan to the Greater Charlotte area in 2007, they have enjoyed the robust local markets in cities like Statesville, Mooresville, Huntersville, Cornelius, and others.

Property Solutions, LLC

But how has the Covid-19 pandemic affected this? Here's what company founder and Chief Homebuyer Lou Gimbutis had to say: "Covid-19 has brought this country some unexpected and unforeseen changes. In terms of buying houses, we purchase with cash, meaning that we are not subject to the whims or changing requirement of banks, mortgage companies, and other traditional lenders. We believe strongly in our business model, have experienced consistent success, and plan to continue to buy houses in all conditions, pretty or ugly- at a very aggressive pace."

Property Solutions, LLC has the capacity to conduct the majority of their business without the necessity of personal contact. One visit to the house is typically all that is needed, and the majority of the transaction can be handled via phone, fax, email, or mail. "We're doing everything possible to keep our customers safe," says Gimbutis, "and to do business in a manner that they are comfortable with from start to finish."

Customers may initiate contact via their website, https://www.soldcarolina.com/, or by calling 704-625-0260, 24 hours a day.

Property Solutions, LLC has been a North Carolina company since 2007. Lou Gimbutis, owner of Property Solutions, has formerly served as Director of Education, President, and Vice-President of the Metrolina Real Estate Investors Association, and has joined the National Association of Real Estate Investors in lobbying to Congress against anti-investor (and thus, by extension, anti-housing-market legislation).

