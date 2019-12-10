Mooresville Plumbing Company Ultimate Plumbing & Repair Donates Labor and Parts to Install Water Heater for Local Family

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, a Mooresville, North Carolina family is back in hot water—in a good way.

Recently, a Mooresville church reached out Joe Hughes, owner and founder of Ultimate Plumbing & Repair, to see if he could help a parishioner who was having some plumbing issues. The family's water heater was not working, and they could not afford to buy a new one.

"One of my wife's friends volunteers for a local Church. She was noticing that a lady she knew here in Mooresville had no hot water since last Tuesday," Hughes said, adding that when he heard that a local family was going into the coldest part of the year without hot water, he knew he had to help.

A local Plumbing Supply Store in Huntersville donated a 20-gallon electric water heater, and the friendly and experienced team from Ultimate Plumbing donated labor and parts to install the efficient 120-volt, high quality water heater.

As Hughes noted, growing up in a military household has inspired him to give back to the local community whenever possible.

"I started a business and I wanted to be able to give a little back," he said. Hughes is also grateful to Hughes Supply for their generous donation.

"God has blessed us with our company and, as busy as we are, and I feel obligated to give back a little. It feels good to be able to give back to people who can't afford services like this, that we can give."

About Ultimate Plumbing & Repair:

At Ultimate Plumbing & Repair in Mooresville, North Carolina, they pride themselves on the fact that they have never turned down a plumbing job. They offer quality residential, commercial and emergency plumbing repair services in Lake Norman area including Mooresville, Denver, Huntersville, Davidson, Cornelius, Charlotte and more! For more information, please visit https://ultimateplumbinginc.com/.

Ultimate Plumbing & Repair

710 N. Broad Street Bldg. 5, Unit 28

Mooresville, NC 28115

(704) 892-5843

SOURCE Ultimate Plumbing & Repair

