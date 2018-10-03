Moose Cree First Nation's Stan Kapashesit Joins Drone Delivery Canada's Advisory Board: Releases Video from Moosonee / Moose Factory BVLOS Pilot Program

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT OTC: TAKOF), is pleased to announce that Moose Cree First Nation's Mr. Stan Kapashesit – Director of Economic Development has joined DDC's Advisory Board to assist in the Company's commercial strategy for remote communities in the James Bay region.

"Moose Cree is a proactive community and feels DDC's drone delivery solution can lower costs, create employment and reduce logistical challenges improving the lives of so many" commented Mr. Kapashesit. "One of the main objectives in my role joining the Advisory Board is to help other remote Indigenous communities in the James Bay region that are even more remote to utilize this technology. The plans are to make the Moose Cree First Nations community a hub and depot of the north. Both the applications and benefits of DDC's drone delivery solution are endless for these such communities. We look to improve the lives of many Indigenous people with drone technology."

Bio for Mr. Stan Kapashesit:

Mr. Kapashesit currently serves as Director of Economic Development for the Moose Cree First Nation located in the James Bay region within Northern Ontario. Since beginning his tenure, Stan has researched and engaged the community in finding ways to help assist in the high cost of living in this area which includes innovative strategies in reducing the cost of freight to and from the community.

"We have been working with Stan for over a year now and it has become very apparent that Stan has been a champion of DDC's drone delivery solution". commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "As the Director of Economic Development for the Moose Cree First Nation, Stan's role with the community, his connections to the greater region and his business acumen will all be a valued asset to DDC's initiatives. On behalf of the Company, we warmly welcome Stan to our Advisory Board."

DDC is also please to also report it has now released a video of DDC Beyond Visual Line of Sight Pilot Program in Moosonee and Moose Factory, Ontario which it completed on September 28, 2018.

To watch the video, please visit; www.dronedeliverycanada.com/videos/

