Moose Toys Awarded Major Retailer's Toy Supplier of the Year

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, was named the Walmart Toy Supplier of the Year Award. The award was presented during Walmart's seventh annual Supplier Growth Forum, held virtually on March 3. During the event, Walmart shared the company's strategic initiatives, key areas of focus and future growth strategies.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award by Walmart who continue to be one of our most valued global partners," said Glenn Abell, president, Moose Toys USA. "Moose first received Walmart's Toy Supplier of the Year award in 2015, and I am so proud of the hard work and dedication that has put Moose in a position to be recognized again as Toy Supplier of the Year for 2020. We have our strongest line up yet for 2021 across our most popular brands, including Squeakee, Heroes of Goo Jit Zu, Treasure X, Kindi Kids, Bluey and more, as well as exciting new introductions. We look forward to continued momentum this year. Most of all, this is a recognition of tremendous partnership between the Walmart team and Moose staff in Bentonville who are supported by so many talented colleagues in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Melbourne."

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

