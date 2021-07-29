Moose Toys Launches the Next Big DIY Bracelet Craze ― Blingle Bands, a Friendship Bracelet-Making Set, in Celebration of National Friendship Day (Aug. 1)

The campaign was created to help remake and celebrate friendships by designing the ultimate "friendship bracelets" with the about-to-be-latest craft craze. The cool crafty combo of diamond art and jewelry making gives friends a way to connect that is fun, creative and even collaborative.

The kickoff on National Friendship Day at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles includes an interactive chalk exhibition and sampling where kids can hang out, take pics with their BFFs and make their own Blingle Bands to wear and share. The Boys & Girls Club of Venice will also be at the public meet up. Sky will be sharing a series of Blingle Bands tips on her TikTok and Instagram. Moose Toys has a full friendship campaign with additional influencer besties on TikTok, Boys & Girls Club of Venice Instagram and is running national media to further spread the message of celebrating friendship.

"Blingle Bands is such an easy way for my friends and I to create a custom accessory that really complements our unique styles, and I am beyond excited to be a part of sharing Blingle Bands with kids everywhere," said Sky Katz.

"The National Friendship Day launch presented the perfect timing for Blingle Bands to rally around. We know many kids have been missing their friends, and headed into back-to-school season, Blingle Bands gives them a way to express themselves with a fun and stylish friendship bracelet craft to wear and share. With so many gem colors and designs, and a portable reusable pod pack, kids can Blingle anywhere," said Liz Grampp, senior director, marketing, Moose Toys.

With Blingle Bands, kids can use the provided templates or "Bling outside the lines" to create custom designs. All it takes is "Dip, Dot, Bling" to add colorful gems onto a sticks-like-magic bracelet band (and repeat) to create stylish or one-of-a-kind designs. Easy to use with no mess, Blingle Bands is a DIY bracelet-making kit that is perfectly on trend with the popular #craftychic movement, letting kids Bling out custom bracelets to share and stack.

Blingle Bands launches Aug. 1 and will be available online and at retailers nationwide. Pick up the Bestie Pack ($4.99) to create matching bracelets for the ultimate BFFs; the Starter Pod ($9.99) for on-the-go bracelet making with a portable, backpack friendly case; and for the ultimate maker station, the Deluxe Studio ($19.99) includes eight bracelets of fun. To learn more about Blingle Bands, visit blinglebands.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children Superhappy. It's at the heart of everything we do. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys leads in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

We are a family-run business, but that doesn't mean we are small-time. We shook up the toy industry in 2014 with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, we reinvigorated the way children play. Not satisfied to stop at toys, we have also stretched ourselves into creating content, entertainment and making worldwide licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, but our 500-strong team is scattered globally, spreading the Superhappy.

About Boys & Girls Club of Venice

For more than 50 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice (www.bgcv.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. In Los Angeles County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice serves thousands of youth through Club membership and community outreach. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs daily. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice by visiting www.bgcv.org.

