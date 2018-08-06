Moose Toys Recognized With Five Toys Named On Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list

Walmart once again enlisted the help of hundreds of kids and popular toy influencers to predict the toys every kid will want this holiday. Kids were eager to review and vote for their favorite toys, which will be featured in-store at Walmart and online at: walmart.com/topratedbykids.

"We are very proud to have five toys selected for Walmart's Top Rated by Kids toy list this year," said Paul Solomon, co-CEO at Moose Toys. "Moose Toys continues to lead the way in innovation and creativity, and you can see by the toys selected that we are setting new trends with the most-wanted toys this holiday season."

Recognized on the Top Rated by Kids toy list, Moose's newest toys, Pikmi Pops Giant Flip, Treasure X, Little Live Wrapples, Little Live Pets Rollie, and Really Rad Robots MiBro are headed to a strong start this holiday season, and sure to be at the top of kids' wish lists this year. Kids loved the soft plush of the Pikmi FlipMi Pops, the exciting adventure of Treasure X, the loveable, interactive Little Live Wrapples and Rollie, and hilarious prank bot Really Rad Robots MiBro.

The winning toys will also be available at Walmart and all major retailers. More information can be found on the Moose Toys website and below:

Treasure X – $9.99 (Single Pack)/Ages 5+/Available now at Walmart and all major retailers

(Single Pack)/Ages 5+/Available now at Walmart and all major retailers Pikmi Pops Giant Flip – $44.99 /Ages 5+/Available October 1 at Walmart and all major retailers

/Ages 5+/Available at Walmart and all major retailers Little Live Wrapples – $14.99 /Ages 5+/Available October 1 at Walmart and all major retailers

/Ages 5+/Available at Walmart and all major retailers Little Live Pets Rollie – $54.99 /Ages 5+/Available October 1 at Walmart and all major retailers

/Ages 5+/Available at Walmart and all major retailers Really Rad Robots MiBro – $39.99 /Ages 5+/Available October 1 at Walmart and all major retailers

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and are famous for the design, development and manufacture of award winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectables, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The success of the company extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 350 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.

