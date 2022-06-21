MooveGuru Grows Employee Count by 20%

Jobs placed in Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Utah

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As massive layoffs cover the headlines in prop tech, MooveGuru continues its expansion, adding 10 more employees representing a 20% growth in staff to support rapid expansion. This growth comes on the heels of last month's announcement of franchise partnerships in 26 additional States. As the real estate industry refocuses toward serving clients, MooveGuru has emerged as the leading provider of support for consumers with services throughout the homeownership lifecycle.

"Our service is resonating with real estate brokerages, franchises, and mortgage brokers," said Kathleen Kuhn, President of MooveGuru. "We help deliver concierge services that makes moving less of a hassle then remain engaged with the agent and their client to access commonly used services like painting, lawn care, plumbing, and other household maintenance services. The impact is to support the relationship between real estate professionals and their clients between property transactions."

The MooveGuru delivers a home ownership portal called YourHomeHub that allows homeowners to gain access to preferred local services at a discount. The success comes from being local. YourHomeHub, is the first consumer portal that is "Everything Home," meaning it allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home.

Consumers can monitor extensive information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate accurate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for over 1,000 different home service categories. Each YourHomeHub is sponsored by local real estate brands, driving top of mind marketing and revenue from consumer purchases. The platform, provided by real estate professionals, gives a powerful homeowner resource to their customers.

MooveGuru Inc. is based in Roswell, GA. In 2016 the company launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings and convenience from national and local retailers and utility connections as they step through the relocation process. Today, more than 2,000 brokerages, 316,000 agents, and millions of homeowners are connected to the MooveGuru and YourHomeHub platforms.

