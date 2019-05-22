moovel acquires Validated, a technology platform that offers mobility incentives through loyalty programs

"As Mobility-as-a-Service becomes mainstream, loyalty programs and business partnerships will be an essential piece of the puzzle," said REACH NOW North America CEO Nat Parker. "The addition of Validated provides us with a powerful tool to help transit agencies as they transition to become mobility providers. By offering new incentives for public transit and shared mobility services, we can strengthen cities' transportation networks, reduce traffic congestion, and support local businesses."

Validated's patented technology platform offers businesses and organizations solutions for attracting customers and building customer loyalty:

Mobility Rewards allows shoppers to earn mobility credits if they hit spending targets with shops that have enrolled in the program.

Ride Pass allows companies to issue instantly redeemable mobility credits to their customers or employees via SMS. Insurance companies and automotive dealerships are using Ride Pass to send mobility credits to their clients as a flexible alternative to rental vehicles.

"Validated's innovative solutions align with REACH NOW's strategy of building products and partnerships that strengthen public transit systems and expand mobility options for people in cities," said REACH NOW North America CEO Nat Parker. "We are working toward a future where transit agencies, mobility providers, retailers, and employers are all participating in a transportation platform that empowers people to choose for themselves how they want to get around the city to shop, dine, and get to work. While Validated will continue to operate as a separate brand and company, the partnership sets the stage for REACH NOW to extend mobility benefits to universities, employers and merchants and integrate loyalty programs into its mobile ticketing solutions for public transit agencies."

Validated partners with a wide variety of mobility service providers in North America, including public transit agencies, ride-hailing services, car-sharing services, bike and scooter share services, and parking providers. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of REACH NOW, Validated will continue to operate as a separate brand and company.

"Joining with REACH NOW is a natural next step for Validated," said Validated Co-Founder and CEO Tov Arneson. "Historically, transportation options have been subsidized by the government and, more recently with new mobility, by venture capital. Validated's technology gives cities the tools they need to offer financial incentives that drive behavior change and help local businesses build loyalty by supporting the transportation choices of their customers."

