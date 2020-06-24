Moovit and Tranzito bring transit information to the curb

Tranzito is championing the concept of curbside mobility hubs , co-locating private shared mobility next to public train and bus stops. Moovit's platform will be embedded within Tranzito's Mobi kiosks; users can plan trips from point A to B and view suggested routes, real-time transit information, as well as book and pay for shared mobility rides along city streets and at rail stations.

Universal transit information is displayed to anyone, while registered Tranzito users can access their personal account to book rides without having to use a smartphone.

"Simplifying urban travel has always been our mission," said Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Moovit. "As more multimodal trips involve shared mobility options like bikes and scooters, it's vital to have a physical presence along the curb to maintain convenient and frictionless user experience. Mobi provides this for us."

"Mobi transforms any sidewalk space into a curbside mobility hub," said Gene Oh, CEO of Tranzito. "Mobility hubs have the potential - if properly executed - to make multimodal transit feel like a single-ride experience. And transit equity tools like Mobi ensure that everyone benefits from smart cities advancements."

Tranzito will roll out three Mobis over the next few months — in collaboration with LA Metro at its newest Metro Bike Hub in Willowbrooks/Rosa Parks, as well as with Los Angeles Department of Transportation at its first Mobility Hub at Wilshire Grand Center, and with Caltrain at Caltrain SF Mobility Hub.

About Moovit

Moovit ( www.moovit.com ), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions company and the maker of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in May 2020 to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy.

Moovit's iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012, it now serves over 800 million users in 3,200 cities across 103 countries. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber, and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

About Tranzito

Tranzito (www.tranzito.org) is a new mobility operator that helps smart cities with micromobility, curbside management, and multimodal infrastructure. Established as BikeHub in 2004, it operates large-scale bike parking, bike share, and mobility hub programs for leading transit agencies in the United States. BikeHub became Tranzito to better address the increased convergence in all forms of new mobility.

