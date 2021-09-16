Mopar Announces Accessories for All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L

From bike carriers to pet kennels, Mopar announced its new factory-backed, quality-tested accessories for the all-new, three-row 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee L.



"The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L presents a great opportunity for customization and personalization," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Across the entire Jeep Grand Cherokee L lineup, we offer 75 factory-backed, quality-tested accessories."



"The Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "Now with a third row of seating for the first time, the newest iteration of the most awarded SUV ever is designed and engineered to deliver an unmatched combination of even more legendary 4x4 capability, superior on-road refinement, premium styling and craftsmanship inside and out."

Below are select Mopar accessories available for the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (with Mopar part number and U.S. MSRP). For more information, visit the Mopar eStore.

New 21-inch wheels (82215994AA | $550 each): Mopar-unique, 21-inch, Granite Crystal wheels feature a five-spoke, triple-split design and include a matching Jeep center cap.

New side steps (82216146AD | $750): Fully integrated side steps are designed to flow with the vehicle design. Made from black galvanized steel with stainless steel and chrome-flashed overlay, the steps are then powder-coated for a durable finish. The steps attach with three mounting brackets and stud plates on each side, with no drilling required.

Roof-mount cargo basket (TCCAN859 | $350): Providing extra storage capacity when out on the trails, this Canyon version roof basket is 44 inches long x 39 inches wide x 6.5 inches high and features the Jeep logo. Its low-profile design with an integrated wind deflector helps air flow efficiently over cargo. Maximum load capacity is 150 pounds. Mopar cross bars (detailed below) are required to install the roof basket and use of a Mopar basket net (detailed below) to secure cargo is recommended.

Roof-rack cross bars (82216036AB | $300): Black roof-rack cross bars (two per kit) fit vehicles equipped with production side rails and enables attachment of all Mopar roof-mount carriers. Cross bars are finished with a durable powder coat.

Cargo-basket net (82209422AB | $54): Net stretches over the cargo basket to keep contents securely in place. The durable, black, elastic net is held in place with 14 plastic hooks.

Watersport carrier (TCKAY883 | $200): Watersport carrier can transport a kayak, surfboard or sailboard and has multi-position cradles to fit flat or curved hulls. Carrier comes complete with latching and a push-button nylon strap to retain cargo. The accessory attaches easily to Mopar roof-rack cross bars (detailed above).

Bike carrier (TCOES599 | $200): Upright, roof-mounted bike carrier fits one bicycle. Automatic, self-adjusting jaws provide perfect clamping every time. Accommodates bike frames up to 3-1/8 inch in diameter.

Tent kit (82212604 | $390): Blue and gray tent has a 10-by-10-foot sleeping area, overhead storage net, inside pockets, two doors, three large mesh windows, exterior canopy (7 feet by 6 feet), 7-by-6-foot screened room, and a carrying case for easy storage.

Splash guards (Front - 82216018AB | Rear - 82216019AB | $65): Molded-black splash guards (two per set) protect the vehicle from road spray and debris. Rear set features Jeep logo.

All-weather floor mats (82216152AC | $260): Heavy-duty rubber, all-weather floor mats feature a bucket-style design to provide full coverage of carpet in the vehicle's footwells. Included are two front-row mats, two second-row mats and one third-row runner mat. Mats are black and feature the Jeep logo.

Rear-seat entertainment (82216033AA | $1,625): Rear-seat entertainment includes a roof-mounted DVD player with 10-inch display screen. Also included in the kit is a Seal Gray bezel, mounting bracket with hardware, two Bluetooth headphones and one Bluetooth remote control.

Pet kennel (82213729AC | $190): Collapsible kennel keeps pets secure while traveling. Black nylon mesh construction includes two pockets, carrying handle, three doors, webbing zipper pulls and straps.

Cargo liner (82216020AA | $165): Vinyl cargo liner is black and designed to cover the backs of the second- and/or third-row seats when they are folded down. The liner features the Jeep logo and comes with a storage bag.

Cargo tray (82216149AC | $150): Molded cargo tray covers the entire rear-cargo area behind the third-row seat in order to protect vehicle carpet from water, mud, dirt, grime and stains. Tray is black and features the Jeep logo.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Mopar and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Mopar brand: https://www.mopar.com/

Mopar blog: https://blog.mopar.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mopar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialmopar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialMOPAR

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mopar or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

https://www.stellantis.com

