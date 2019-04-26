Mopar Fires Up Pre-ordering for 1,000-horsepower 'Hellephant' 426 HEMI® Crate Engine

Pre-ordering is now powered up for the Mopar "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine.



Mopar is celebrating HEMI Day (4/26) by unleashing pre-orders for the 1,000-horsepower "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine and Kit. Originally unveiled at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas last fall, the "Hellephant" is a Mopar-first for a 1,000-horsepower crate engine kit offered by an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), paired with a stunning 950 lb.-ft. of torque.

"The reaction when we revealed the 'Hellephant' engine at the SEMA Show was just amazing, and the momentum continued after the show, with close to 1,000 people expressing interest in buying this engine," said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. "Power and performance are ingrained in our brand's DNA, and there is no better time to open pre-orders of this 1,000-horsepower, supercharged engine than on HEMI Day."

Pre-ordering information will be available through www.cratehemi.com. To celebrate the start of pre-orders, Mopar will share a video on the brand's social channels that serves as a finale to the series of "Hellephant" teaser videos rolled out prior to the engine's reveal at SEMA. The video will be posted and shared on the brand's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram pages.

The Mopar "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine (P/N P5160194) will feature an MSRP of $29,995. The "Hellephant" Engine Kit (P/N 77072500), also open for pre-orders, provides relatively easy plug-and-play for experienced installers at an MSRP of $2,265.

Mopar also has a full menu to assist owners in completing their "Hellephant" build, with products including a Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit (P/N 77072492), A/C Expansion Kit (P/N 77072493), Exhaust Manifold Kit (P/N 77072462), Rear Sump Oil Pan Kit (P/N 77072450AB) and 45-degree Oil Filter (P/N 77072447).

HEMI Day, All Day

The annual celebration of all things HEMI, held on April 26 (4/26) in recognition of the historic 426 HEMI engine that debuted more than 50 years ago and ruled the street and track, will roar along throughout Friday.

Mopar will post special HEMI-engine-themed content on the brand's social channels throughout the day, including an announcement from Mark Worman, star of the Graveyard Carz vehicle restoration show on the MotorTrend TV network. Fans can follow and share using special #Hellephant and #HEMIday hashtags.

Worman will share his HEMI Day news via a Facebook Live broadcast at the date-appropriate time of 4:26 p.m. ET. Mopar will also carry Worman's Facebook Live announcement on the brand's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/mopar.

The "Hellephant" in the Room

The Mopar "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Crate HEMI Engine hits the magical 1,000 horsepower mark via bulked-up displacement, with 4.0 inches of stroke and bore specs at 4.125 inches. A supercharger with a high-efficiency rotor set is mounted on the all-aluminum block. The choice to use aluminum delivers significant weight savings to keep the "Hellephant" light.



The engine and kit's distinctive "Hellephant" logo is a nod to the brand's past and present, calling out the legendary 426 HEMI engine (nicknamed the "elephant" engine for its power and size), as well as the modern-day, 707-horsepower Mopar "Hellcrate" Engine, revealed at the 2017 SEMA Show

The complete engine assembly includes a water pump, flywheel, front sump oil pan, supercharger with throttle body, fuel injectors and coil packs. The engine can be paired with the Mopar "Hellephant" 426 Supercharged Mopar Crate HEMI Engine Kit for relatively simple plug-and-play by experienced installers. The engine assembly and kit are designed for installation on pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles.

Dropping in the "Hellephant" is almost turnkey with the engine kit, which includes a powertrain control module (PCM), power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors, fuel pump control module and CAN bus interface device. The kit ships in unique packaging, featuring the "Hellephant" logo and includes in-depth information sheets with helpful installation tips and requirements.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

