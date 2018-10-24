Mopar to Showcase Customized Ram 1500 Trucks at SEMA

Mopar is giving a sneak-peek preview of two modified Ram 1500 trucks which will be featured in the Mopar exhibit at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. The event is the premier automotive specialty products trade show in the world and is scheduled to take place October 30 – November 2 in Las Vegas.

The pickup trucks, customized with a combination of Mopar production and prototype parts and accessories, are two of 14 personalized rides and hundreds of Mopar products that will be on display in the brand's 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mopar will also announce more news at its annual SEMA press briefing, which will take place on Tuesday, October 30, at 7:26 p.m. ET/4:26 p.m. PT. The presentation can be viewed live online at https://livestream.com/FCALive/MoparSEMA2018.

"The SEMA Show is truly the greatest stage for our brand to demonstrate what owners and enthusiasts can create with a little imagination and a selection of Mopar parts and accessories," said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. "There is a method to our SEMA madness — we use this show as a venue to gauge enthusiast interest in prototype parts that may become production offerings in the future."

Mopar-modified Ram 1500 Rebel Concept

Mopar pulled from its palette of more than 200 parts and accessories for the all-new Ram 1500 and also bolted on select concept products to reinforce the already off-road capable personality of the Ram 1500 Rebel.

The Ram 1500 Rebel is painted a custom neutral blue nicknamed "Rebel Smoke," and is outfitted for the trail with a Mopar lift kit that raises the Ram two inches for enhanced off-road clearance. One-piece cast-aluminum black Mopar off-road running boards provide easy ingress and egress. Mopar Satin Black 18 x 8-inch cast-aluminum beadlock wheels are trimmed with "Rebel Smoke" body color wheel rings and wrapped with 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires, putting proper traction and tread to the trail. Production wheel flares and grey metallic skid plates deliver an extra dose of off-road protection.

A Mopar conceptual performance hood covers the 5.7-liter HEMI® engine, which receives an additional performance bump thanks to the Mopar "Ram Airflow" cold-air intake system, stamped up front with a molded R-A-M text logo. The appearance of the performance hood pops even more with a Grey Metallic Mopar graphic and a Ram 1500 HEMI badge for those who want to share with the world what's underneath. All vehicle badging has been turned Grey Metallic.

A Ram Bar in the bed acts as a mounting location for five 5-inch LED lights that illuminate the trail at a bright 4,800 lumens each. The bed also incorporates a conceptual rear spare tire carrier, Mopar rear bed step and black spray-in bedliner. Satin Black Rebel graphics from Mopar dress up the bed sides and Mopar 5-inch Gloss Black exhaust tips complete the rear custom touches.

Inside, soft and hard interior trim has been transformed to carry a black monochromatic look, a distinct change from the standard red anodized Rebel trim. Mopar accessories complete the interior, including all-weather mats, brushed and polished door sill guards with the R-A-M text logo, wireless charging and a conceptual pedal kit.

Ram 1500 Big Horn "Low Down" Concept

The Ram 1500 Big Horn "Low Down" is Mopar-modified with slammed-to-the-street style and unique, clean exterior flourishes.

The "Low Down" builds off the Ram 1500 Big Horn trim level. The concept features a custom "Brassphault" color palette — the upper body, including the Mopar conceptual performance hood, is custom Gloss Black. The lower body is Billet Silver and a thin Brass Monkey stripe wraps around the Ram, serving as both an accent point and a dividing line. All Ram and Big Horn exterior badging is colored Gloss Black.

The Ram 1500 "Low Down" is dropped two inches closer to the street by a prototype lowering kit, providing a more aggressive stance and appearance. The "Low Down" rides on 22-inch oversized production wheels colored custom Gloss Black with Brass Monkey accents to connect with the exterior color theme. Mopar conceptual wheel flares are smoothed out and painted to match the Billet Silver lower body.

The one-piece Mopar hard tonneau cover stands out in body color Gloss Black as do the 5-inch exhaust tips. Heading inside, Mopar accessories include Mopar all-weather mats, brushed and polished door sill guards with the R-A-M text logo and conceptual bright pedal kits.

The "Low Down" packs a 5.7-liter HEMI engine under the performance hood and is augmented with a Mopar "Ram Airflow" cold-air intake system featuring the R-A-M text logo molded at the front.

Mopar at 2018 SEMA Show

The Mopar brand's SEMA Show exhibit will also feature off-road flavor with a special section devoted to four Jeep ® vehicles customized with new Jeep Performance Parts and accessories, products which debuted last year at the 2017 SEMA Show. For performance lovers, the drag-oriented, street-legal, 392 HEMI V-8 engine-powered 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 will also be featured in the Mopar footprint, along with NHRA racer Leah Pritchett's Mopar Dodge Challenger Drag Pak car, which she drove to the 2018 NHRA Factory Stock Showdown World Championship.

The Mopar space will stay busy with a full slate of activities on tap, including panel discussions on Wednesday and Thursday featuring Mark Worman, star of Velocity's Graveyard Carz vehicle restoration television show.

SEMA attendees can go head-to-head in a pair of Dodge Challenger SRT Demon simulators and compete in the "Drag Strip Showdown," a contest in which the top four drivers with the best simulator race times will win a trip to the Dodge//SRT Bondurant Drag Racing School near Phoenix. Fans will also have the chance to race Mopar and Dodge NHRA championship-winning drivers Pritchett and Matt Hagan at the Mopar booth on Tuesday morning.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand's global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Mopar is the source for genuine parts and accessories for all FCA US LLC vehicle brands. Mopar parts are engineered together with the same teams that create factory-authorized specifications for FCA vehicles, offering a direct connection that no other aftermarket parts company can provide. Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com.

