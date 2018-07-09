Mordor Intelligence, LLP. Launches its Intelligence Center to Help Enterprises Involved in the Business of Diabetes Care Drugs, Make Smarter Decisions, Real Time

HYDERABAD, India, September 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mordor Intelligence today announced the launch of its Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs Market. The platform at its core is a web of data points meticulously curated to help enterprises of all sizes in the domain of Diabetes Care Drugs. Such information is available at present only sporadically and is mainly geared towards bigger players in the industry. With the launch of this Intelligence Center, Mordor Intelligence aims to bridge the gap of available information for the industry.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715894/MORDOR_Intelligence_Logo.jpg )

Speaking to the press on the occasion of the launch, Bharadwaj Reddy, CEO of Mordor Intelligence, said, "Over the years we've observed the need for a platform that offers an exhaustive coverage of various markets in the Healthcare space. Our Diabetes Care Drugs IC positions itself as a cornerstone for organizations in this space - no matter how big, or small. A key takeaway for subscribers of our Intelligence Center is the agility it offers them in setting direction in addition to, taking and executing strategic decisions."

Mordor's Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs Market is a one-stop shop offering data spanning 15 segments under 4 categories and covering 25 counties from 5 regions and is backed by brand share information of 33 brands with an R&D pipeline. A key differentiator of this platform in comparison to similar services is the accuracy and timeliness of the data. This Intelligence Center is updated every quarter with significant changes reflecting real-time information. In addition, the platform is extremely user friendly and offers a seamless, intuitive experience. The company is offering a free trial account set up to organizations and individuals to allow them to easily explore the Intelligence Center. This limited time Free Trial can be set up here: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/free-trial/diabetes-care-drugs

The coverage offered is as listed:

Categories & Segments:

Insulin Basal Insulin Bolus Insulin Human Insulin Human Insulin Inhaled Non-Insulin Injectables Amylin Analogue GLP-1 Agonist Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Alpha - Glucosidase inhibitors Biguanides Dopamine -D2 receptor agonist DPP-4 Inhibitors Meglitinide SGLT-2 Inhibitors Sulfonylureas Combination Drugs Insulin Combination Oral combination

Regions & Countries:

- Asia Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

South Korea

Thailand

Vietnam

- Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

United Kingdom

- North America

Canada

United States

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

- Middle East

Egypt

Iran

Oman

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brands:

1. Afrezza

2. Apidra

3. Basaglar

4. Bydureon

5. Byetta

6. Cycloset

7. Farxiga/Forxiga

8. Galvus

9. Generic

10. Humalog

11. Humulin

12. Insuman

13. Invokana

14. Janumet

15. Januvia

16. Jardiance

17. Lantus

18. Levemir

19. Lyxumia

20. Novolin/Human insulin

21. Novolog/NovoRapid

22. NovoMix

23. Onglyza

24. Ryzodeg

25. Suglat

26. Symlin

27. Toujeo

28. Tradjenta

29. Tresiba

30. Trulicity

31. Victoza

32. Vipidia/Nesina

33. Xultophy

Mordor Intelligence, LLP. operates in the business of industry analysis & consulting, helping clients shape their strategic decisions. Founded in 2013, and fully revenue-funded, Mordor is based out of Hyderabad, India. The company offers custom market intelligence and advisory services along with syndicated reports to help customers gain edge over competition. Mordor caters to over 500 clients across the globe in various industries.

Media Contact:

Name: Sameeksha Bansal

Email: sameeksha@mordorintelligence.com

Phone: +1-617-765-2493



SOURCE Mordor Intelligence