Mordor Intelligence, LLP. Launches its Intelligence Center to Help Enterprises Involved in the Business of Diabetes Care Drugs, Make Smarter Decisions, Real Time

Mordor Intelligence today announced the launch of its Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs Market. The platform at its core is a web of data points meticulously curated to help enterprises of all sizes in the domain of Diabetes Care Drugs. Such information is available at present only sporadically and is mainly geared towards bigger players in the industry. With the launch of this Intelligence Center, Mordor Intelligence aims to bridge the gap of available information for the industry.
Speaking to the press on the occasion of the launch, Bharadwaj Reddy, CEO of Mordor Intelligence, said, "Over the years we've observed the need for a platform that offers an exhaustive coverage of various markets in the Healthcare space. Our Diabetes Care Drugs IC positions itself as a cornerstone for organizations in this space - no matter how big, or small. A key takeaway for subscribers of our Intelligence Center is the agility it offers them in setting direction in addition to, taking and executing strategic decisions."
Mordor's Intelligence Center on the Diabetes Care Drugs Market is a one-stop shop offering data spanning 15 segments under 4 categories and covering 25 counties from 5 regions and is backed by brand share information of 33 brands with an R&D pipeline. A key differentiator of this platform in comparison to similar services is the accuracy and timeliness of the data. This Intelligence Center is updated every quarter with significant changes reflecting real-time information. In addition, the platform is extremely user friendly and offers a seamless, intuitive experience. The company is offering a free trial account set up to organizations and individuals to allow them to easily explore the Intelligence Center. This limited time Free Trial can be set up here: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/free-trial/diabetes-care-drugs
- Insulin
- Basal Insulin
- Bolus Insulin
- Human Insulin
- Human Insulin Inhaled
- Non-Insulin Injectables
- Amylin Analogue
- GLP-1 Agonist
- Oral Antidiabetic Drugs
- Alpha - Glucosidase inhibitors
- Biguanides
- Dopamine -D2 receptor agonist
- DPP-4 Inhibitors
- Meglitinide
- SGLT-2 Inhibitors
- Sulfonylureas
- Combination Drugs
- Insulin Combination
- Oral combination
- Asia Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
South Korea
Thailand
Vietnam
- Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Russia
Spain
United Kingdom
- North America
Canada
United States
- Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
- Middle East
Egypt
Iran
Oman
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
1. Afrezza
2. Apidra
3. Basaglar
4. Bydureon
5. Byetta
6. Cycloset
7. Farxiga/Forxiga
8. Galvus
9. Generic
10. Humalog
11. Humulin
12. Insuman
13. Invokana
14. Janumet
15. Januvia
16. Jardiance
17. Lantus
18. Levemir
19. Lyxumia
20. Novolin/Human insulin
21. Novolog/NovoRapid
22. NovoMix
23. Onglyza
24. Ryzodeg
25. Suglat
26. Symlin
27. Toujeo
28. Tradjenta
29. Tresiba
30. Trulicity
31. Victoza
32. Vipidia/Nesina
33. Xultophy
Mordor Intelligence, LLP. operates in the business of industry analysis & consulting, helping clients shape their strategic decisions. Founded in 2013, and fully revenue-funded, Mordor is based out of Hyderabad, India. The company offers custom market intelligence and advisory services along with syndicated reports to help customers gain edge over competition. Mordor caters to over 500 clients across the globe in various industries.
Media Contact:
Name: Sameeksha Bansal
Email: sameeksha@mordorintelligence.com
Phone: +1-617-765-2493
