More Electric Aircraft Market Size to grow by USD 2.45 bn, Combined Expertise Expected to Generate Quicker Results to Drive Growth - Technavio

Major More Electric Aircraft Companies

Airbus SE

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Embraer SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Siemens AG

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

More Electric Aircraft Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

manned - size and forecast 2020-2025

unmanned - size and forecast 2020-2025

More Electric Aircraft Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Application Segments

The manned segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing political tensions between countries, the need for fuel-efficient and environmentally viable aircraft hovering over countries' borders is increasing. Moreover, commercial aircraft manufacturers initiated the practice of implementing more electric configurations in their upcoming models and were followed by military aviation stakeholders. Boeing 787 was the first to make a move toward manned more electric aircraft in the commercial aviation industry in terms of actuation and control. These factors have increased the demand and investments in manned more electric aircraft.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The combined expertise expected to generate quicker results will drive the global more electric aircraft market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the global more electric aircraft in APAC. Countries like India, Japan, and Australia are also significantly contributing toward the more electric aircraft market for APAC. For instance, in 2016, India's Vijayawada-based Air Costa placed an order worth USD 2.94 billion with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer as an add-on to its already purchased Embraer E-170 and E-190.

More Electric Aircraft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Embraer SA, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

