More Electric Aircraft Market Size to grow by USD 2.45 bn, Combined Expertise Expected to Generate Quicker Results to Drive Growth - Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 05:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The more electric aircraft market will be driven by combined expertise expected to generate quicker results. Engineers from the Electrical Power and Control Systems (EPACS) division of Rolls-Royce, UK, have been exploring appropriate architectures to implement on various configurations along with supporting hardware to deliver a reliable operation. Similar frameworks are expected to be employed in reducing future engine programs. Therefore, the combined expertise of manufacturers to generate quicker results is expected to drive the growth of the global more electric aircraft market during the forecast period.
The more electric aircraft market size is expected to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period.
Read the report with TOC on "More Electric Aircraft Market Analysis Report by Application (manned and unmanned) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot
- Airbus SE
- Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Embraer SA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Co.
- manned - size and forecast 2020-2025
- unmanned - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The manned segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Due to the increasing political tensions between countries, the need for fuel-efficient and environmentally viable aircraft hovering over countries' borders is increasing. Moreover, commercial aircraft manufacturers initiated the practice of implementing more electric configurations in their upcoming models and were followed by military aviation stakeholders. Boeing 787 was the first to make a move toward manned more electric aircraft in the commercial aviation industry in terms of actuation and control. These factors have increased the demand and investments in manned more electric aircraft.
APAC will account for 28% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The combined expertise expected to generate quicker results will drive the global more electric aircraft market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the global more electric aircraft in APAC. Countries like India, Japan, and Australia are also significantly contributing toward the more electric aircraft market for APAC. For instance, in 2016, India's Vijayawada-based Air Costa placed an order worth USD 2.94 billion with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer as an add-on to its already purchased Embraer E-170 and E-190.
|
More Electric Aircraft Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.45 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 28%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Embraer SA, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Siemens AG, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Aerospace and Defense Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Manned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Manned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Manned - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Unmanned - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Unmanned - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Airbus SE
- Exhibit 43: Airbus SE - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Airbus SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 45:Airbus SE - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Airbus SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Airbus SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50:Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Embraer SA
- 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59:Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 60: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64:Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69:Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Safran SA
- Exhibit 72: Safran SA - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Safran SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 74:Safran SA - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Safran SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Safran SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 77: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 79:Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Thales Group
- Exhibit 82: Thales Group- Overview
- Exhibit 83: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 84:Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Boeing Co.
- Exhibit 87: The Boeing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: The Boeing Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
