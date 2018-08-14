More Established Exhibitors are returning to China International Boat Show 2019

Over 65% of previous exhibitors will be returning to the biggest edition of CIBS to date including Mercury, Beneteau, Suzuki, Honda, Holylight, MarvelWin, Garmin plus many more internationally renowned brands who are taking advantage of the best exhibiting rates. The success of CIBS is also due to collocated alongside other popular events including The Life Style Show 2019 (Water Sports/Lure Fishing/RV Camping/Theme Travel) as well as CPHI & FIA. This presents the boating industry a complete offering of the leisure, recreation and luxury industries to a burgeoning middle and upper class of China. In 2019 the event will spread out across two halls, one which will showcase a plethora of boats and yachts showing off the very best in design and craftsmanship, while the second hall will be a showcase an extensive range of equipment supplies and services.

Over 40,000 visitors are expected to attend the four day event including international buyers from the USA, UK, Italy, Germany, South Korea and Australia. CIBS has become the ideal launching ground for many new entrants to the market as it provides a focused and unique environment for those wishing to test the market in China with new products and services. The event also provides an educational opportunity to both visitors and exhibitors to enhance their industry knowledge and learn about topical trends in the market from industry experts.

The 24th edition of CIBS will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center for the first time which is located near to the railway station and the international airport. "The new venue is the ideal location to accommodate more exhibitors, which will in turn lead to more professional buyers keen to seek out new products and solutions so if you are ready to do business book a stand early to avoid disappointment", said Helena Gao, Group Director of UBM Sinoexpo. "We are also looking forward to the enhanced transport links to the venue making it very convenient and accessible to all of our visitors".

The 24th edition of the China International Boat Show (CIBS will take place from 20th -23rd June 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. For more information please visit http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/Home

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo