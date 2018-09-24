More Expensive Isn't Always Better: iPhone Xr's Screen Proves As Breakable As iPhone Xs, As Bendable As Xs Max In SquareTrade's Screen Test

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple iPhone Xr may not break the bank in the same way the iPhone Xs and Xs Max do, though its LCD screen still breaks when it hits a sidewalk according to the latest durability test by SquareTrade. After finding Apple's OLED screens are highly susceptible to damage, SquareTrade, an Allstate company and highly rated protection plan provider trusted by millions of customers, put the latest Apple iPhone through a series of Screen Tests. It found that the iPhone Xr shattered on the first drop in both the Face-down Drop Test and Back-down Drop Test. However, in the Bend Test, it proved to be as durable as the iPhone Xs Max.

SquareTrade used its drop and bend robots to examine how the new iPhone held up to being dropped on its front and back, as well as bent. The full results can be seen in the Screen Test video here: https://bit.ly/2DbgIZo

It reveals:

Face-down Drop Test: Like the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, the all-glass design of the iPhone Xr shattered on the first drop. And like the Xs, the Xr screen malfunctioned, rendering it unusable.

Like the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, the all-glass design of the iPhone Xr shattered on the first drop. And like the Xs, the Xr screen malfunctioned, rendering it unusable. Back-down Drop Test: Similar to the more expensive Xs and Xs Max, the iPhone Xr shattered on the first back-down drop, including loose glass around the camera.

Similar to the more expensive Xs and Xs Max, the iPhone Xr shattered on the first back-down drop, including loose glass around the camera. Bend Test: The iPhone Xr passed the bend test with flying colors. Compared to iPhone Xs, which suffered cracked glass at 250 pounds of pressure, the Xr bent at 260 pounds but didn't crack and continued to work fine, similar to the iPhone Xs Max.

"The LCD screen in the iPhone Xr has a similar level of durability as the OLED screen featured in the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Our tests show that across the board — with both the LCD and OLED screens — the all-glass designs of all three new iPhones are susceptible to cracking from drops, which is the most common cause of damage," said Jason Siciliano, vice president global creative director at SquareTrade. "The iPhone Xr does cost less than the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, and it costs less to repair as well. However, at $199 for screen repairs, and $399 for other repairs (over half the price of the phone), it still isn't cheap to fix. That said, with the iPhone Xr, you're getting a more affordable phone with about the same level of durability, and it costs less to repair. That's a good deal."

