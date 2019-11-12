More Firsts for Healthcare and Provider Data Management: Proof of Concept for Blockchain Integration Successfully Completed

"The heightened awareness of blockchain across the healthcare industry was not lost on us," explains Martin Dunn, CEO of Gaine Healthcare. "We were able to leverage some of our pre-existing research and development to add the capability to our widely adopted Coperor data management stack quickly and effectively. The successful completion of this pilot is an exciting development for Gaine, and we are proud that we continue to offer our customers the very latest in interoperability solutions."

To complete the proof of concept, Gaine partnered with Symblock, a decentralized healthcare solutions provider located in California's Silicon Valley. Symblock's BlockSecure was integrated with Gaine's Coperor data management platform, the underlying technology for several major provider data management collaborations, including the California state-wide Symphony Provider Directory. Gaine and Symblock set out to prove that blockchain technology could seamlessly integrate with traditional hub and spoke systems and that blockchain does not necessarily translate to a complete replacement of existing data management systems.

According to Brajesh Awasthi, CEO of Symblock, the pilot demonstrates that chain-based decentralized solutions can and should co-exist with existing systems and enable new processes. "I think that most people view blockchain as a disruptive technology, hellbent on taking over and replacing existing systems and infrastructure they already have in place. That really shouldn't be the case." Awasthi continues, "This collaboration allowed us to demonstrate the importance of the interoperability of systems and why both technologies matter, Coperor and BlockSecure. You don't replace one with the other."

Symblock and Gaine worked with one another to communicate changes in provider information between each of their respective technologies. The completion of the pilot now means that any changes to provider information in the BlockSecure decentralized provider directory will be immediately shared with Coperor. The Coperor master data management system will link, map, and analyze the data against its current data, reference data, and other trusted sources to decide which information should "survive." Once those decisions are rendered, the vetted information is used to update the Master Record (or Single Source of Truth). Coperor will then send the master record back to BlockSecure in near real-time, where its network participants may decide to adopt the master record or continue using their preferred version of the information to share across the network.

The bi-directional between Coperor and BlockSecure blockchain technology is the first of its kind for an extensive provider data management system. As plans, payers, provider groups, and healthcare initiatives adopt one or more applications of blockchain technology internally, they can now integrate this with existing integrations already linked to Coperor.

Awasthi continues, "We hope that those using Coperor, or other highly interoperable systems experience a sense of freedom to explore all future applications of blockchain, without worrying about how difficult and costly it would be to integrate or replace existing systems. You don't have to replace one with the other where both are applicable."

"Seamless integration with the latest developments in blockchain was important for us, as we recognize there are some use cases where blockchain has value. The goal for this project was instantaneous communication between the two technologies, and we were able to achieve it with relative ease." Says Dunn. "We have dispelled some of the mystery surrounding blockchain, and, where appropriate, we can integrate blockchain instances into our client's environments with minimal fuss."

About Gaine Healthcare: Gaine helps leading healthcare organizations, life sciences, and biotech companies leverage information as they strive for competitive advantage and operational efficiency. Our Coperor™ platform arms our clients with Information Agility™, which maximizes flexibility, minimizes cost and time-to-value, and eliminates the risks associated with implementing new systems, migrating existing systems, and integrating data from internal and external sources. Visit us at gainehealthcare.com.

About Symblock: Symblock is focused on improving provider directory data quality, reduce directory maintenance cost with its blockchain-based provider directory platform BlockSecure™. Visit us at symblock.com.

