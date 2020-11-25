More Health Systems Join National #MaskUp Campaign

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many more health systems are joining the national #MaskUp campaign encouraging Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines. Over just a few days, another 19 health systems with hundreds of hospitals united with 100 health systems nationwide with hospitals numbering in the thousands.

The public service campaign is critical to the health and well-being of all Americans. It is a plea from healthcare professionals everywhere: wear a mask and follow other precautions to save lives and help get our country back on its feet.

One of the public service video messages showing healthcare heroes makes the voices of those caring for our patients clear:

"You've called us heroes. But heroes don't deserve this. We've fought hard to protect our communities. Month after month. Our shields are worn. Our resolve is being tested. Yet we press on. Because we truly want to see this pandemic end. We put our lives on the line daily to keep you safe. So, do something for us. Wear. A. Mask."

With the holidays upon us, it is crucial that everyone take precautions to slow the surging pandemic, including wearing masks and limiting contact with people who do not live in your home.

As some of the most trusted hospitals in the nation we know that continuing to take precautionary measures is tough. Here's what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. Diligently washing our hands stops its transmission. And staying 6 feet apart from those we don't live with makes it harder for the disease to spread too.

The number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is increasing rapidly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 – including 1.2 million in just the past week – leading to 75,000 hospitalizations and 257,000 deaths, as of Nov. 24.

If current trends continue, hospital leaders are increasingly concerned healthcare facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of healthy caregivers make it difficult to handle a rapidly increasing number of patients. Unfortunately, this is already happening in parts of our country.

The CDC points to recent studies that have shown facemasks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, protecting those who wear them as well as those nearby. In addition to masking, the CDC suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.

The next several months will be critical. Though there's been positive news about vaccine development, widespread distribution is months away. Everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions, and follow public health orders. The country has reached a tipping point. The power to do what is right is in the hands of everyone everywhere.

To reach a broader audience, the campaign also includes messages on television, digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources and more. Regional health systems and hospitals in many communities across the nation are combining resources, demonstrating they are working together to get through this together.

Visit everymaskup.com to learn more about the campaign.

Here are the 119 health systems representing thousands of hospitals with the newest systems first followed by all those supporting the campaign.







Advocate Aurora Health

Atlantic Health System

Beebe Healthcare

Centura Health

Cone Health

El Camino Health

HonorHealth

John Muir Health

Lurie Children's

Main Line Health

MarinHealth

Moffitt Cancer Center

Piedmont Healthcare

Spectrum Health

Tufts Medical Center

University of Maryland Medical System

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

WellSpan Health



AdventHealth Adventist Health Advocate Aurora Health Allegheny Health Network Atlantic Health System Atrium Health Avera Health Banner Health Baptist Health Northeast Florida Baylor Scott & White Health Baystate Health Beebe Healthcare BJC HealthCare Bon Secours Mercy Health Boston Children's Hospital Cedars-Sinai Centura Health Children's Hospital Los Angeles Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Children's Hospital of Orange County Children's National Hospital ChristianaCare Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center City of Hope Cleveland Clinic CommonSpirit Health Community Health Systems Cone Health Cooper University Health Care Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health Duke Health El Camino Health Emory Healthcare Geisinger Hackensack Meridian Health HCA Healthcare HonorHealth Inspira Health Intermountain Healthcare Jefferson Health John Muir Health Johns Hopkins Medicine Kaiser Permanente Keck Medicine of USC LifePoint Health Lurie Children's Main Line Health MarinHealth Mass General Brigham Mayo Clinic MedStar Health Memorial Hermann Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center MemorialCare (Southern California) Mercy Michigan Medicine Moffitt Cancer Center Mount Sinai Health System









National Jewish Health Nationwide Children's Hospital Nebraska Medicine Nemours Children's Health System NewYork-Presbyterian Northwell Health Northwestern Medicine Norton Healthcare Ochsner Health OhioHealth Oregon Health & Science University OSF HealthCare OU Health PeaceHealth Penn Medicine Penn State Health Piedmont Healthcare Providence Renown Health Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Rush University System for Health RWJ Barnabas Health Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, MO) SCL Health Scripps Health Sharp HealthCare Southwestern Health Resources Spectrum Health SSM Health St. Elizabeth Healthcare St. Jude Children's Research Hospital St. Luke's Hospital (St. Louis) Stanford Health Care Sutter Health Temple Health Texas Health Resources The Christ Hospital Health Network The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ThedaCare TriHealth (Cincinnati) Trinity Health Tufts Medical Center UC Davis Health UCHealth UC Health CINCINNATI UC San Diego Health UChicago Medicine UCI Health UCLA Health UCSF Health UNC Health University of California Health University Hospitals (Cleveland) University of Iowa Health Care University of Maryland Medical System University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Virtua Health Washington Hospital Healthcare System WellSpan Health

About us: www.everymaskup.com is a collaboration of 116 leading health systems representing thousands of hospitals across the U.S. joining together to create messages for the betterment of communities they serve. The impetus for this, and other public service campaigns to follow, came from a group of health care marketing and communications executives meeting for a decade and reengaged weekly since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The goal is to share knowledge and experience, best practices, strategies and resources- knowing they can accomplish more together. Founded and led by Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., Los Angeles-based national health care leader and consultant, the expanded coalition is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Paul Matsen and his team for this effort. Additionally, hospitals and health systems on a regional basis continue to come together to send messages like these of prevention and safety, hope and healing, care and caring.

SOURCE Cleveland Clinic

Related Links

www.ccf.org

