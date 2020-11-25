More Health Systems Join National #MaskUp Campaign
Thousands of hospitals send a message to the public: Facemasks can slow the trend
Nov 25, 2020, 07:03 ET
CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many more health systems are joining the national #MaskUp campaign encouraging Americans to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines. Over just a few days, another 19 health systems with hundreds of hospitals united with 100 health systems nationwide with hospitals numbering in the thousands.
The public service campaign is critical to the health and well-being of all Americans. It is a plea from healthcare professionals everywhere: wear a mask and follow other precautions to save lives and help get our country back on its feet.
One of the public service video messages showing healthcare heroes makes the voices of those caring for our patients clear:
"You've called us heroes. But heroes don't deserve this. We've fought hard to protect our communities. Month after month. Our shields are worn. Our resolve is being tested. Yet we press on. Because we truly want to see this pandemic end. We put our lives on the line daily to keep you safe. So, do something for us. Wear. A. Mask."
With the holidays upon us, it is crucial that everyone take precautions to slow the surging pandemic, including wearing masks and limiting contact with people who do not live in your home.
As some of the most trusted hospitals in the nation we know that continuing to take precautionary measures is tough. Here's what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. Diligently washing our hands stops its transmission. And staying 6 feet apart from those we don't live with makes it harder for the disease to spread too.
The number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths is increasing rapidly. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 – including 1.2 million in just the past week – leading to 75,000 hospitalizations and 257,000 deaths, as of Nov. 24.
If current trends continue, hospital leaders are increasingly concerned healthcare facilities will be overwhelmed as shortages of healthy caregivers make it difficult to handle a rapidly increasing number of patients. Unfortunately, this is already happening in parts of our country.
The CDC points to recent studies that have shown facemasks successfully limit spread of the COVID-19 virus, protecting those who wear them as well as those nearby. In addition to masking, the CDC suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.
The next several months will be critical. Though there's been positive news about vaccine development, widespread distribution is months away. Everyone must remain vigilant, take precautions, and follow public health orders. The country has reached a tipping point. The power to do what is right is in the hands of everyone everywhere.
To reach a broader audience, the campaign also includes messages on television, digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources and more. Regional health systems and hospitals in many communities across the nation are combining resources, demonstrating they are working together to get through this together.
Visit everymaskup.com to learn more about the campaign.
Here are the 119 health systems representing thousands of hospitals with the newest systems first followed by all those supporting the campaign.
|
Advocate Aurora Health
|
AdventHealth
Adventist Health
Advocate Aurora Health
Allegheny Health Network
Atlantic Health System
Atrium Health
Avera Health
Banner Health
Baptist Health Northeast Florida
Baylor Scott & White Health
Baystate Health
Beebe Healthcare
BJC HealthCare
Bon Secours Mercy Health
Boston Children's Hospital
Cedars-Sinai
Centura Health
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Children's Hospital of Orange County
Children's National Hospital
ChristianaCare
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
City of Hope
Cleveland Clinic
CommonSpirit Health
Community Health Systems
Cone Health
Cooper University Health Care
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health
Duke Health
El Camino Health
Emory Healthcare
Geisinger
Hackensack Meridian Health
HCA Healthcare
HonorHealth
Inspira Health
Intermountain Healthcare
Jefferson Health
John Muir Health
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Kaiser Permanente
Keck Medicine of USC
LifePoint Health
Lurie Children's
Main Line Health
MarinHealth
Mass General Brigham
Mayo Clinic
MedStar Health
Memorial Hermann
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
MemorialCare (Southern California)
Mercy
Michigan Medicine
Moffitt Cancer Center
Mount Sinai Health System
|
National Jewish Health
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Nebraska Medicine
Nemours Children's Health System
NewYork-Presbyterian
Northwell Health
Northwestern Medicine
Norton Healthcare
Ochsner Health
OhioHealth
Oregon Health & Science University
OSF HealthCare
OU Health
PeaceHealth
Penn Medicine
Penn State Health
Piedmont Healthcare
Providence
Renown Health
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Rush University System for Health
RWJ Barnabas Health
Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, MO)
SCL Health
Scripps Health
Sharp HealthCare
Southwestern Health Resources
Spectrum Health
SSM Health
St. Elizabeth Healthcare
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Luke's Hospital (St. Louis)
Stanford Health Care
Sutter Health
Temple Health
Texas Health Resources
The Christ Hospital Health Network
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
ThedaCare
TriHealth (Cincinnati)
Trinity Health
Tufts Medical Center
UC Davis Health
UCHealth
UC Health CINCINNATI
UC San Diego Health
UChicago Medicine
UCI Health
UCLA Health
UCSF Health
UNC Health
University of California Health
University Hospitals (Cleveland)
University of Iowa Health Care
University of Maryland Medical System
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Virtua Health
Washington Hospital Healthcare System
WellSpan Health
About us: www.everymaskup.com is a collaboration of 116 leading health systems representing thousands of hospitals across the U.S. joining together to create messages for the betterment of communities they serve. The impetus for this, and other public service campaigns to follow, came from a group of health care marketing and communications executives meeting for a decade and reengaged weekly since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The goal is to share knowledge and experience, best practices, strategies and resources- knowing they can accomplish more together. Founded and led by Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., Los Angeles-based national health care leader and consultant, the expanded coalition is partnering with Cleveland Clinic Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Paul Matsen and his team for this effort. Additionally, hospitals and health systems on a regional basis continue to come together to send messages like these of prevention and safety, hope and healing, care and caring.
