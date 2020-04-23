More Recycling Introduces Circularity in Action: The Recycling Market Development Platform

SONOMA, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How do we fix a struggling recycling system? More Recycling (MORE) is launching a Recycling Market Development Platform on April 30, 2020. The purpose is to illuminate circularity in action—companies participating in the emerging circular economy, and to connect people with tools and resources. Achieving true circularity requires a movement—a shift in how we think about our daily consumption habits, and the Platform is a start. MORE welcomes your engagement in this evolving Platform that will be available through www.CircularityInAction.com.

The recycling and composting rate is only 35.2% of the total material waste generated in the U.S., according to the latest U.S. EPA stats (2017). Recycling is not as impactful as simply consuming less or reusing more, but it is a critical step in conserving resources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This recycling and compost rate has the potential to fall even lower without large-scale action, especially with the additional challenges we face due to the global pandemic. Better policy, and greater innovation for circularity are needed now to overcome the exponential economic imbalance facing the recycling industry.

Many share a vision for a circular economy and MORE welcomes collaborators as they expand the Platform into a holistic portal, connecting stakeholders throughout the value chain with tools and information on recycling and material use. The Platform is organized by where you are in the value chain, material type and the actions that stakeholders can take to support a transition to a circular economy. MORE, with support from Patrons of Recycling Market Development, is offering the Platform for free. MORE acknowledges the American Chemistry Council as the first Premier Patron of Recycling Market Development.

Nina Butler, CEO of MORE, knows achieving circularity is not going to happen by doing the same thing and expecting different results. Butler believes, "success will require traceability of materials and recognition of companies entering circularity and reducing their environmental impact. We need to redesign the system, to one optimized for recovery. Products and packaging must be designed for circularity." Citizens and businesses need to close the loop, supporting the demand for recycled materials by buying products made from recycled content and supporting the collection and processing of high-quality recycled feedstock. "Circularity is an important goal if we are to avoid increasing global risks and leaving future generations a contaminated planet."

MORE will provide a first look at the Platform as part of the upcoming webinar The Recycling Markets Outlook Forum – hosted by NRC, EPA and RRS Renew. Everyone is encouraged to register and join the discussion of recent developments and how they impact recycling markets. Gain insight into recycling value chains, including specific commodity types, and hear from national experts, including Butler. Register today at https://recycle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1fRjhGL6Rqe4YKe-wpRuVA . Keep an eye on the topic by following the hashtags #ImpactRecyclingMarkets and #circularityinaction.

