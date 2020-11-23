More Seniors Turn to The Silver&Fit Program During Medicare Open Enrollment for Broader Choices of Virtual Home Exercise and Fitness Solutions

Older adults are seeking senior exercise and fitness options to help them stay healthy during COVID-19 and beyond. Tweet this

The Silver&Fit program's virtual, online home-based options and gym-based options are designed to accommodate all levels of fitness and workout preferences. Features include:

1,700+ Digital Fitness Videos. The Silver&Fit online video library provides a broad collection of workout options, allowing members to customize their own at-home exercise routines including cardio, strength, yoga, dance, Tai Chi , and many others.

The Silver&Fit online video library provides a broad collection of workout options, allowing members to customize their own at-home exercise routines including cardio, strength, yoga, dance, , and many others. At-Home Fitness Kits. For those who want to create or enhance their own workouts at home, the Silver&Fit program offers home fitness kits. Kits may include a yoga mat, resistance bands, dumbbells, or wearable fitness trackers.

For those who want to create or enhance their own workouts at home, the Silver&Fit program offers home fitness kits. Kits may include a yoga mat, resistance bands, dumbbells, or wearable fitness trackers. Live Telephone Coaching. Members seeking help with fitness goals or lifestyle improvements can work with a live coach over the phone to obtain advice on fitness, social isolation, sleep, and other healthy living habits.

Members seeking help with fitness goals or lifestyle improvements can work with a live coach over the phone to obtain advice on fitness, social isolation, sleep, and other healthy living habits. Access to Social and Community Connections. Silver&Fit members can browse information and links to more than 120,000 social organizations ranging from chess, painting, and classic car clubs, to nature organizations. This resource encourages members to join in on club video programs or socially distanced meetings to safely connect with other like-minded individuals.

Silver&Fit members can browse information and links to more than 120,000 social organizations ranging from chess, painting, and classic car clubs, to nature organizations. This resource encourages members to join in on club video programs or socially distanced meetings to safely connect with other like-minded individuals. In-Person Gym Access. As gyms are permitted to open, members who feel comfortable returning can use their subsidized gym benefit to get back on their fitness track. With the Silver&Fit program, seniors can choose from a nation-wide network of more than 15,000 fitness centers, YMCAs, and fitness studios.

For information about whether your Medicare plan includes the Silver&Fit program, contact your health plan or 1-800-MEDICARE. Visit www.SilverandFit.com for more information about the program.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness):

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides no-cost and low-cost fitness and exercise programs for Medicare beneficiaries and group retirees (through the Silver&Fit® program), and for commercial health plan members and employer groups (through the Active&Fit®, Active&Fit DirectTM, and ExerciseRewardsTM products). ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555. Follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter at @ASHCompanies .

About Silver&Fit's Daily Free, Publicly Available Facebook Live and YouTube Workouts:

Silver&Fit also offers four daily free older-adult workouts for the public on Facebook Live or YouTube. Anyone can join these popular exercise classes tailored to the needs of older adults. These half-hour classes premiere Monday through Friday on Facebook Live and YouTube at 9 AM PT, 10 AM PT, 11 AM PT and Noon PT. Participants may also use the workout videos later, since they remain available on YouTube for two weeks after they premiere. Classes include cardio, yoga, strength, flexibility, and others taught at various levels, from beginner to intermediate to advanced. All classes are taught by certified instructors with experience creating classes. To participate in a free exercise class, follow Silver&Fit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SilverandFit or view the classes at any time on YouTube at www.youtube.com/silverandfit .

Lisa Freeman

Silver&Fit

[email protected]

310-422-9200

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated

Related Links

www.ashcompanies.com

