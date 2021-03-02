More than 12,000 acres of Nebraska farmland set for auction in 33 tracts

OGALLALA, Neb., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 12,027 acres of Nebraska farmland will be offered at auction Monday, March 22, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company conducting the auction.

The land includes 8,084 acres of tillable cropland, with 1,440 acres irrigated. It also includes 4,099 acres of pasture and 760 acres currently in the CRP program. The land, offered in 33 tracts, is located in Keith, Deuel and Perkins counties, near Ogallala. Also offered are approximately 375,000 total bushel grain setups, with several large machinery sheds.

"It's rare to offer this much acreage in a single day, and we believe this will be of interest to operators in the area as well as investors," said Roger Diehm, vice president of the company. "We will have tracts ranging in size from 5.5 to 1,991 acres, and our bidding system allows bidders to make offers on any combination of tracts, including the entirety."

"Buyers will have immediate access to the land for 2021 farming, and existing wheat crops will be transferred to the new buyers. Our bidding process enables bidders to make offers on any combination of tracts," said Schrader President R.D. Schrader.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, at Keith County Fairgrounds in Ogallala. Online bidding will be available by registration one week in advance.

Auction personnel will be available at The Driftwood, 118 North Spruce Street, on March 4, 5, and 21. Visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709 for specific times.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Related Links

http://www.schraderauction.com

