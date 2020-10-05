More than 140 Distinguished Science, Engineering and Medical Scholars Organize to Solve Florida's Most Pressing Societal Issues

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitigating COVID-19 transmission and impact, increasing transportation efficiency, making coastlines more resilient and ensuring senior citizen health – these are the types of societal challenges a group of the nation's most distinguished scholars are hoping to tackle for Florida.

The group is made up of 140 inaugural members of the recently-formed Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL). These members hold the highest career distinction in the United States as members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Only one of every 13,000 university graduates achieve this distinction that affirms their significant societal impact. National Academy members who live or work in Florida have automatic membership in ASEMFL and represent universities, public agencies and private industry statewide.

The not-for-profit ASEMFL was founded in 2018 at the University of Central Florida. Members are committed to addressing key issues and challenges impacting Florida, from COVID-19, the environment, sustainable energy, healthcare, transportation and more, by producing cutting-edge unbiased studies.

"We have organized a goldmine of brainpower in Florida to help address the state's toughest problems to improve lives and livelihoods," said Gavriel Salvendy, Ph.D., ASEMFL president and member of the National Academy of Engineering. "Throughout their distinguished careers, ASEMFL members have advanced science, engineering and medicine to benefit the nation, and are now uniquely positioned to do the same for the state of Florida."

To carry out that mission, ASEMFL is actively seeking partnerships with state agencies and municipalities. City managers, agency leaders, program managers and others are encouraged to connect with ASEMFL with their unique challenges and projects.

ASEMFL's 15-member inaugural board represents Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University, Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, University of South Florida; 3RAM Group LLC, EOvation Advisors, LLC, Innovia, LLC, and the Optical Society of America. See the ASEMFL website for board members, their affiliations and biographies.

In their Nov. 7 Inaugural Meeting to be held virtually, ASEMFL will induct 22 new members to honor their career achievements and expand the organization's collective expertise. The 2020 inductees were selected for their significant contributions to their fields. The meeting is free-of-charge and open to all. Interested participants can RSVP at the ASEMFL Inaugural Meeting webpage.

