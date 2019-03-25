More than 200 Diabetes Advocates to Knock on Legislators Doors at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 28 for the American Diabetes Association's® Annual Call to Congress

ARLINGTON, Va., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 28, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), along with hundreds of people living with diabetes, caregivers, health care providers, and researchers will meet with members of Congress to ask them to make diabetes a national priority. Diabetes Advocates will heighten awareness around the everyday reality of diabetes, the impact of the rising cost of insulin, and the need for increased federal funding for diabetes research and programs during the ADA's 2019 Call to Congress event. On behalf of the more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes, they are scheduled to participate in more than 200 meetings with their members of Congress on Thursday, March 28. The following day key ADA experts and Diabetes Advocates will be available for on-site interviews with the media upon request.

Who:

Tracey D. Brown , Chief Executive Officer, American Diabetes Association

, Chief Executive Officer, American Diabetes Association LaShawn Mclver , MD, MPH, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs & Advocacy, American Diabetes Association

, MD, MPH, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs & Advocacy, American Diabetes Association Kathy Sego , ADA Advocate & educator from Indiana who has testified before Congress about how diabetes impacts her family

, ADA Advocate & educator from who has testified before Congress about how diabetes impacts her family Shon McCage , ADA Advocate, member of ADA's Diabetes Disparities Action Council and National Advocacy Committee

, ADA Advocate, member of ADA's Diabetes Disparities Action Council and National Advocacy Committee Tracy Hamill , MD, Medical Director, Sun Life Financial

, MD, Medical Director, Sun Life Financial James Slotnick , JD, Assistant Vice President, Government Relations, Sun Life Financial

When:

Friday, March 29, 2019 (timing pending availability)

Please send interview requests to Sabrena Pringle at press@diabetes.org.

More:

Call to Congress is the ADA's annual gathering in the nation's capital of diabetes advocates, including adults and children living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, family members of people with diabetes, researchers, physicians and diabetes care providers.

ADA's 2019 Call to Congress is sponsored exclusively by Sun Life Financial. As a dedicated partner, Sun Life Financial is committed to supporting ADA's vital work to improve the lives of those living with and impacted by diabetes. Sun Life's Medical Director Dr. Tracy Hamill can speak first-hand on the clinical impact of diabetes on individuals, families and communities across the nation.

If you are struggling to pay for insulin or know someone who is, ADA has resources to help. Visit insulinhelp.org.

About the American Diabetes Association

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit us at diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Sabrena Pringle, 703-549-1500

press@diabetes.org

