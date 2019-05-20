More Than 200 Executives Will Gather In Washington To Make PEO Presence Felt On Capitol Hill

ARLINGTON, Va., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is holding its annual PEO Capitol Summit in the Washington, D.C. area this week, and more than 200 representatives of professional employer organizations (PEOs) will be in town to discuss key employment and workplace issues, including pay equity, the #MeToo movement, evolving marijuana laws, arbitration agreements, case law updates, and other key topics.

PEO industry executives will also meet with Trump administration officials at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and then head to Capitol Hill to highlight the positive economic impact of the industry, as well as the multiple ways PEOs benefit both small businesses and their employees. PEOs provide comprehensive HR, benefits, and compliance assistance solutions for more than 175,000 businesses. There are some 900 PEOs doing business nationwide.

"There's something for every member of Congress – republican or democrat – to love about the PEO industry, and that's the story we will tell," said NAPEO President and CEO Pat Cleary. "Not only do PEOs promote small business compliance with a broad scope of federal and state employment and workforce laws, but small businesses that use a PEO grow 7-9 percent faster, have 10-14 percent lower turnover, and are 50 percent less likely to go out of business."

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM. NAPEO's 250 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 175,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

SOURCE National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO)

Related Links

http://www.napeo.org

