More Than 3.8 Billion Robocalls in September Mark 4% Monthly Increase, Says YouMail Robocall Index

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans received just over 3.8 billion robocalls in September, an approximately 4% increase from August. In September, robocalls averaged 126.9 million calls/day or roughly 1,469 calls/second, up 7% from 118.3 million calls/day and 1,370 calls/second in August. There have been just over 33.9 billion robocalls so far in the first 9 months of the year, a pace that indicates a projected yearly total of around 50 billion robocalls, down from almost 58.5 billion robocalls last year.

These latest monthly figures come from YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones.

"Robocalls continue to grow more slowly than we expected as the world reopens," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "The issue is that if the rate of calls per day keeps growing at 5% to 10% per month, robocalls will become a more and more noticeable problem throughout the rest of the year."

Robocall Categories Were Similar in September

The breakdown of categories was similar in September compared to August. Scams and telemarketing together continue to be a big headache, with roughly 2.3 billion calls between them and comprising roughly 60% of the month's total robocall volume.

Type of Robocall Estimated September Robocalls Percentage September Robocalls Scams 1.8 billion (+5%). 48% (+2%) Alerts and Reminders .98 billion (+3%) 26% (+0%) Payment Reminders .54 billion (flat) 14% (-1%) Telemarketing .47 billion (-5%) 12% (-1%)

Top Illegal Robocalls in September 2020

In September, Car Warranty Scam calls remained the most frequently made illegal robocall type for the third consecutive month, while Medical Scams continued to represent the next most frequent category of illegal robocalls. The month also saw a third type of scam gain significant traction: government imposter scams from fraudsters pretending to be the Internal Revenue Service or Social Security Administration, or some other government agency calling.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated September Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Warranty Scams 244.2 million Scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Health-Related Scams 218.4 million Identity theft/scam payments/illegal solicitations 3 Gov't. Imposter Scams 110.4 million Identify theft/scam payments

"Winners" in September 2020

The cities, area codes and states with the highest volumes of robocalls in September were similar to what we've seen the past few months. The main change is that South Carolina took over as the state with the most robocalls per person in the past month, replacing Louisiana.

City with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (149.7 million, +2%) City with the Most Robocalls/Person: Washington, D.C. (33.3/person, -1%) Area Code with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (63.0 million, +1%) Area Code with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (51.6/person, +1%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (432.8 million, +5%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: South Carolina (21.5, +4%)

These data are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail, Inc. provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones. Our free app-based service uses sophisticated, patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identify theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. Our premium call management services provide virtual receptionist and virtual number services, and they are designed for people who use their mobile phone for business. These services help them unify virtual numbers with their cell number, handle high volumes of mobile calls, and provide personalized answering experiences for their callers. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and our users range from everyday consumers to sole proprietors to the CEOs of the largest companies in America. The YouMail Robocall Index™ , since its launch in in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

